Letter: Let the Birds fly. And let MLB ballplayers spit

Regarding “No hugs. No spitting. No showering? As MLB reopening takes shape, Cardinals plan for playing in St. Louis” (May 18): What? No spitting? How can baseball continue without spitting? Spitting is the most ubiquitous habit, or possibly necessity, of the game. How will the players manage without the close-ups of spitting out sunflower seeds or hacking up hairballs, or whatever it is that seems so necessary to the players waiting in the dugout?
It is going to be more difficult than resisting high-fiving and fist-bumping. The urge to spit is engendered in childhood as preparation for playing baseball with the big boys. No spitting? What next? No cheap champagne showers?
Martha Alderson • Kirkwood
