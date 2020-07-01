Letter: Let the Loop honor the child victims of gun violence

Regarding the suggestion that Delmar Boulevard be renamed: Call it the “Avenue of Children” or “Childrens’ Way” in memory of the many children in the St. Louis region who have been killed by stray bullets fired into their homes, in drive-by shootings, or from firearms unattended by the children’s caregivers. I grieve for these children and their lost futures.
The street could be lined with engraved photos of each child with a description of what gave them joy along with their birth and death dates.
Marilyn Hummel • St. Louis
