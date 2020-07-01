Letter: Let the Loop honor the child victims of gun violence
Letter: Let the Loop honor the child victims of gun violence

Child and mother suffer accidental gunshot wound

Medics rush a child to the ambulance after he and his mother both suffered what police believe are accidental gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Peck Street in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Both were conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the suggestion that Delmar Boulevard be renamed: Call it the “Avenue of Children” or “Childrens’ Way” in memory of the many children in the St. Louis region who have been killed by stray bullets fired into their homes, in drive-by shootings, or from firearms unattended by the children’s caregivers. I grieve for these children and their lost futures.

The street could be lined with engraved photos of each child with a description of what gave them joy along with their birth and death dates.

Marilyn Hummel • St. Louis

