 Skip to main content
Letter: Let the pro-vaccine zealots cower in their basements
0 comments

Letter: Let the pro-vaccine zealots cower in their basements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the letter "Enough already. Punish those who refuse the vaccine" (July 13): Stop the insanity from the vaccine advocates who want to threaten the unvaccinated with taking away their Social Security or Medicare. We are not China or North Korea yet. 

If vaccination advocates are so paranoid, they should just stay in their basements with their masks on.

Sharon Ott • Arnold 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports