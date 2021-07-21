Letter: Let the pro-vaccine zealots cower in their basements

Regarding the letter "Enough already. Punish those who refuse the vaccine" (July 13): Stop the insanity from the vaccine advocates who want to threaten the unvaccinated with taking away their Social Security or Medicare. We are not China or North Korea yet.
If vaccination advocates are so paranoid, they should just stay in their basements with their masks on.
Sharon Ott • Arnold
