Letter: Let Trinity High School move to a better location

Regarding "Saying goodbye to Trinity Catholic, the last Archdiocesan high school in St. Louis County" (June 27): When the St. Louis Archdiocese recommended closing Trinity Catholic High School, it failed to look at the situation from the point of view of the students, families, teachers, staff, and alumni who had put so much into the success of this high school, especially the students. Those students, who had been planning on completing their education at the same high school, now have to transfer and might be seen as outsiders at their new school. The archdiocese also has failed to feel the sense of betrayal of the families who had scraped together the tuition for their children to attend this school.