Letter: Let words of Frederick Douglass guide our conscience
Frederick Douglass

Frederick Douglass, born a slave in Maryland, became one of the nation's leading abolitionists. Douglass spoke in February 1867 in St. Louis to an integrated audience. Library of Congress image

Regarding “St. Louis businesses despair, reopen, after more than 70 hit by looters” (June 3): The looting and violence in our city that comes on the heels of legitimate protest is terrible and frightening. Many believe that these activities, whether committed by angry or subversive or opportunistic people, diminish the message of those who legitimately seek a life free from fear and injustice that our brothers and sisters never seem to escape.

I am reminded of the words of Frederick Douglass: “For it is not light that is needed, but fire; it is not the gentle shower, but thunder. We need the storm, the whirlwind, and the earthquake. The feeling in the nation must be quickened, the conscience of the nation must be roused, the propriety of the nation must be startled, the hypocrisy of the nation must be exposed: and its crimes against God and man must be denounced.”

I hope that somehow, our consciences can be roused without the destruction of our communities.

Cathy DiTraglia • St. Louis

