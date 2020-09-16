Letter: Let's focus on honorable officers who serve the public

Regarding Tony Messenger's column, "Former St. Louis cop yearns for day when America mourns violence together" (Sept. 2): I’ve been active in the Black Lives Matter movement, and this column set me thinking about the organization and the job of a police officer in today’s world.
Most of the law enforcement stories seem to portray overzealous officers who overreact to Blacks.
Perhaps it’s time to honor police officers who are doing exactly what they are meant to do: protecting citizens from danger, caring for those who need help and educating those who benefit from their experience and knowledge.
This summer, in response to vandalism in our neighborhood, two Kirkwood police officers were invited to meet with us. They told us they wished more neighborhoods would set up these meetings.
It shouldn't be an either/or issue. As I, a white person, work to educate myself about the history and lives of Black people, perhaps I should also be learning about the daily lives and challenges of police officers.
Susan Hayman • Kirkwood
