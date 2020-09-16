 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Let's focus on honorable officers who serve the public
0 comments

Letter: Let's focus on honorable officers who serve the public

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
100s mourn St. Louis police officer shot in line of duty

St. Louis police officers line up and salute as the body of fallen Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon is brought to the morgue in St. Louis, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Bohannon died Sunday after being shot in the head by a barricaded gunman on the city's south side, authorities said. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 David Carson

Regarding Tony Messenger's column, "Former St. Louis cop yearns for day when America mourns violence together" (Sept. 2): I’ve been active in the Black Lives Matter movement, and this column set me thinking about the organization and the job of a police officer in today’s world.

Most of the law enforcement stories seem to portray overzealous officers who overreact to Blacks.

Perhaps it’s time to honor police officers who are doing exactly what they are meant to do: protecting citizens from danger, caring for those who need help and educating those who benefit from their experience and knowledge.

This summer, in response to vandalism in our neighborhood, two Kirkwood police officers were invited to meet with us. They told us they wished more neighborhoods would set up these meetings.

It shouldn't be an either/or issue. As I, a white person, work to educate myself about the history and lives of Black people, perhaps I should also be learning about the daily lives and challenges of police officers.

Susan Hayman • Kirkwood 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports