Letter: Letters blaming China for virus shouldn’t be published

Regarding the letter “Biden should focus more on the virus’ Chinese origins” (July 27): Continued pressure to blame China for the pandemic is not only careless but malicious. The allegation has caused great personal and physical harm to Asian Americans. Spewing such inflammatory opinions is not just innocent chatter. The only benefit behind involving the general public is to continue to bolster Donald Trump’s ugly attack on China. I would hope this Post-Dispatch would recognize the danger of allowing such harmful material to be printed.