 Skip to main content
Letter: Letters blaming China for virus shouldn’t be published
0 comments

Letter: Letters blaming China for virus shouldn’t be published

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anti Asian Hate Crimes

A demonstrator participates at a rally "Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power" to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles on March 13. 

 Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press

Regarding the letter “Biden should focus more on the virus’ Chinese origins” (July 27): Continued pressure to blame China for the pandemic is not only careless but malicious. The allegation has caused great personal and physical harm to Asian Americans. Spewing such inflammatory opinions is not just innocent chatter. The only benefit behind involving the general public is to continue to bolster Donald Trump’s ugly attack on China. I would hope this Post-Dispatch would recognize the danger of allowing such harmful material to be printed.

Only very informed and learned experts can cipher out this complicated puzzle. The rest of us are just noise.

Carl Gudiswitz • Grantwood Village

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports