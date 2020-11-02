 Skip to main content
Letter: Letting Page practice medicine once a month is benign
Regarding “Doctor or not, Sam Page should be working for the county — and only the county” (Oct. 28): This editorial about St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s medical practice was shocking. The controversies created by St. Louis County Council members Tim Fitch and Hazel Erby’s untimely lawsuit are nothing more than election-year dirty tricks.

The bigger issue is: What are rational expectations of a “full-time County Executive”? Unless we want only want retirees as our public officials, we need to rethink what we ask of candidates and office holders. What is the fine line between moonlighting and fully serving?

When I held my professional engineer’s license, there were strict rules. To maintain the license, there were rigorous requirements for continuous practice, peer review and training. When I let my license lapse due to too few continuing education credits, the reinstatement was rigorous, tedious and not certain. I imagine that medical licenses are even more involved to reinstate.

This is a case where the specifics of the work rules haven’t been considered or been updated to the realities of the 21st-century workplace.

David Sager • Hazelwood

