Letter: Letting teens drive big tractor trailers is dangerous

The article “ US to allow teen semi drivers in test apprenticeship program ” (Jan. 14) should have been printed in the comics section because it’s such an outrageous proposal, in my opinion. Accident statistics cited by insurance companies surely put 18- to 19-year-olds in high-risk categories. I know I was not a very good driver at that age.

It has nothing to do with the ability or character of these young drivers, it’s the lack of experience behind the wheel and on the road driving an 18-wheeler. If they are allowed to drive these big tractor trailers, the image that comes to my mind immediately is the character “Mayhem” in the Allstate insurance commercials.