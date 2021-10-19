Letter: Lewis and Clark depended on Sacagawea's contribution

Regarding the letter "Sacagawea depiction in statue was not demeaning" (Oct. 15): Does the letter writer think it would it be better to show this Native American guide in a demeaning position, or to not include her image? She may be considered a secondary figure, and not a leader, but those leaders, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, depended on this guide’s knowledge of the wilderness and of the various native tribes. Her sharing that knowledge enabled the expedition to proceed peacefully and successfully.