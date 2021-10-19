 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lewis and Clark depended on Sacagawea's contribution
0 comments

Letter: Lewis and Clark depended on Sacagawea's contribution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sacagawea, Lewis and Clark statue in Charlottesville, Va.

The crouching position of Shoshone guide Sacagawea, right, in relation to explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, in a Charlottesville, Va., statue was controversial prior to the statue's removal in July.

Photo by Erin Edgerton, The Daily Progress (Charlottesville, Va.)

 Erin Edgerton, The Daily Progress

Regarding the letter "Sacagawea depiction in statue was not demeaning" (Oct. 15): Does the letter writer think it would it be better to show this Native American guide in a demeaning position, or to not include her image? She may be considered a secondary figure, and not a leader, but those leaders, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, depended on this guide’s knowledge of the wilderness and of the various native tribes. Her sharing that knowledge enabled the expedition to proceed peacefully and successfully.

Ignore her? No. Show her crouched at the feet of “the leaders”? No.

The letter also notes that Sacagawea’s name is not included in the name of the expedition. Well, there might be another whole story there about women’s equality and appropriate recognition.

Sister Imelda Maurer • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News