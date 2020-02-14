Letter: Liberal arts educators need to learn a hard lesson in reality

Regarding Jeffrey Bishop’s guest column, “SLU’s core meltdown runs the risk of losing its distinctiveness” (Feb. 8): Perhaps the reason fewer and fewer people view a liberal education as necessary is because those like Bishop, with their talk of global citizens and building a sustainable world, cannot bring down education from these imaginary heights into the actual lives the students live.
There is a question of what it is to be a good person and to be a good citizen. A humane, liberal education should address this and ask whether there is a conflict between the two. Nevertheless, both are at least grounded in something real.
The student can relate to another person as a fellow human being or as a citizen. The false notion of a global citizen cannot bring about similar considerations. Citizenship is based upon exclusivity. To try to universalize it is to create a contradiction in terms. If those like Bishop want to maintain a traditional, liberal education, they should stop their obsession with pushing predominantly left-wing causes and address themselves to the real forms of human relationships in which the students participate in their daily lives. Liberal education at St. Louis University needs a better defender.
Caleb Bucshon • O’Fallon, Ill.