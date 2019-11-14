Regarding “Don’t go into student debt over useless majors” (Nov. 5): The myth of useless majors is as powerful as it is wrong. Economically speaking, liberal arts graduates far outpace workers with only a high school degree, and even if engineers make more than them in first jobs, they make rapid wage growth in their 30s and 40s and eventually overtake most professional bachelor degree alumni in terms of lifetime earning.
And morally speaking, liberal arts students from low-income families typically graduate to make the same amount as their wealthier peers, boosting social mobility. Of course money isn’t the only reason to pursue a degree.
In his first inaugural speech in 1790, President George Washington said, “Knowledge is in every country the surest basis of public happiness.”
Matthew DeVoll • University City