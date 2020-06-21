Letter: Liberal Democrats have failed on promises to the cities

Just because things are broken in blue states does not mean America has a systemic racism problem. It means liberalism and the Democratic Party have failed. The violence and mayhem seen over the past few weeks are perfect examples of how liberalism doesn’t work. The liberal Democrats have been promising everything to people for decades, and not delivered any solutions. They promised to end racism and discrimination. They promised to eliminate police officers killing black people. They promised to get even with people who have more money than you. They were going to get even with all those corporations that don’t hire you.
And yet they don’t fix anything.
The Democratic Party can’t admit their ideas don’t work, so they blame America and they blame President Donald Trump. But this current blame game doesn’t hold water. All of these cities on fire have been totally run by Democrats for decades. It’s time the media call them out on it.
Steve Sullivan • St. Charles
