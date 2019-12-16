Subscribe for 99¢
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Staying Put

Regarding “Newly confirmed federal judge fits a Trump pattern threatening lasting damage” (Dec. 8): One of the points that the editorial makes is that attorney Sarah E. Pitlyk has zero trial experience. You cite the objections the American Bar Association raised, such as that she “has never tried a case … has never examined a witness … has not taken a deposition … has never picked a jury … has never participated at any stage of a criminal matter.”

I would like to point out the President Barack Obama nominated a similarly experienced attorney, Elena Kagan, to the Supreme Court in 2010. Kagan had previous experience as a law professor, policy adviser to President Bill Clinton, dean of Harvard Law School, and later as solicitor general during the Obama administration. Although she clerked for two judges, including Justice Thurgood Marshall, she never served one day as a judge at any level.

Did the Post-Dispatch suggest back in 2010 that Elena Kagan was unqualified due to her lack of judicial experience? Sarah Pitlyk and Elena Kagan received first-rate educations. The fact that Pitlyk has advocated for pro-life causes makes her radical in the editorial board’s opinion. 

John Sheahan • Des Peres