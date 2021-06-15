Letter: Liberal media have wrongly dismissed lab-leak theory

The editorial "The right is just plain lying about what Dr. Fauci's newly released emails show" (June 8) accuses conservative Republicans of “dangerous anti-science screed” because they have criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci’s handling of COVID-19. While Dr. Fauci claims that his actions were based on science, in my opinion, his recently released emails gave little credence to the theory that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Editorial Board's opinion that this theory is “unproven” and “unlikely” flies in the face of recent revelations that suggest a high probability that the virus did escape from this laboratory, and that it was genetically modified in pursuit of “gain of function” to make it more virulent. That two of the individuals who worked in the laboratory contracted infections compatible with a viral origin in November 2019 adds support to this theory.