Letter: Liberal political correctness has consumed our society

Regarding “Her first book examined St. Louis murders; her new novel is so controversial Left Bank cancels event here” (Jan. 25): By pressuring the publisher of the book “American Dirt” to cancel promotional activities, the liberal thought police strike again by arguing that author Jeanine Cummins cannot write accurately about Hispanic immigrants on the American-Mexican border. And in St. Louis, Left Bank Books fell right in line.
It’s past time to recognize the liberal shallow state — not the deep state — because liberals don’t think deep enough about their pro-minority prejudices. They make two unexamined assumptions: 1) If you are not a member of a minority group, you cannot know and speak about it; and 2) They are entitled to special laws, programs, policies and other treatments.
While minorities often suffer ill-treatment, the shallow liberal defense of exceptionalism and entitlement has became widespread, not just as political correctness. It includes literary and cultural correctness that threatens First Amendment rights of free speech, and its discriminatory catering to special interests is discrediting attempts to defeat President Donald Trump and to advance a truly progressive agenda.
Jim Hanson • Collinsville