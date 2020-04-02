Letter: Liberals admit their racism and then vow to defeat it
Letter: Liberals admit their racism and then vow to defeat it

Regarding the letter “‘Spanish flu’ was used before. Why not ‘Chinese virus’?” (March 26): The letter writer claimed liberal hypocrisy in the use of the term “Chinese flu” when “Spanish flu” was once used to identify the 1918 influenza epidemic. In response, I believe most of us liberals are racist. But the important fact is, we admit it, and try to fight it — in ourselves and in our society.

John Larson • St. Louis County



