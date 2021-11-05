 Skip to main content
Letter: Liberals are not cause of Hawley 'withdrawing into idleness'
Letter: Liberals are not cause of Hawley 'withdrawing into idleness'

Regarding "Missouri’s Hawley: Masculinity is a virtue, not a danger" (Nov. 2): I can believe Sen. Josh Hawley may be "withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games.” But really, is it the "liberals in government, the media and entertainment" who are making him the way he is?

Masao Nishi • Frontenac

