Letter: Liberals' consciences should demand they quit Amazon

Regarding Aisha Sultan's column "Should we stop ordering from Amazon?" (April 18): My conscience tells me yes, we should. Through the book "Nomadland," I learned some older Americans travel in search of seasonal work. Amazon uses these elderly folks (like me) to work their busy season leading up to Christmas. Many of them have lost their houses and savings and are now forced to seek seasonal work in places like Amazon or in state and national parks.
I'm guilty of seeking "good deals" from Amazon, such as buying cheaper printer cartridges or using their extensive book department because it's so easy to read reviews and click a few buttons.
But if we want our local economies to return to normal, these lazy ways of saving a few bucks or getting quick deliveries have to be examined and changed. As a liberal, I need to have my pocketbook follow my conscience and values. Goodbye, Amazon. Hello, local store.
Joanne Kelly • Webster Groves