Letter: Liberals must pay attention to the urban, rural divide

Regarding “Presidential election exposes America’s ‘perilous’ divides” (Nov. 5): If you walk five miles outside the last suburb of Atlanta, Philadelphia or St. Louis and through the first cornfield, and if you’re a liberal, watch what you say. You are in the country of President Donald Trump.

You are in the heart of rural and small town America that has been passed over by liberals who have been preoccupied with the livelihood of minorities and women. Trump was, and still will be, a warning to focus attention on the other problem of American life — the urban-rural divide.

Farmers have been exploited for millennia by urban merchants and taxed or extorted by urban despots. And now, while urban centers spawn an entire class of multimillionaires and billionaires, family farms and small towns have been left devastated.

What is needed is to stop the rural-to-urban brain drain is a rural development program based on equal opportunity, the same principle guiding government assistance to benefit minorities and women.