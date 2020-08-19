Letter: Library eliminating part-timers, but not management

Regarding “More than 120 employees let go from St. Louis County library system, another tests positive for COVID-19” (Aug. 13): As a part-time library assistant at St. Louis County’s Lewis and Clark branch for 22 years, I wonder what these terminations will accomplish. The library is eliminating its least expensive and most flexible employees. The pandemic is a convenient excuse; however, the county library system has been treating its part-time employees like second-class citizens for several years, beginning with the gradual transformation of the Abigail Harris holiday party from an all-staff event to a paid day of training for the full-time staff only, and culminating with the firings of only part-time staff. Other options are available, such as a temporary, systemwide pay reduction.
Would our branch still need three full-time managers now that our staff is reduced by half? Would we even need two, since the branch hours have been reduced drastically? Do we really need a full-time computer lab trainer when they can’t offer classes? Or a full-time youth services specialist when they can’t do programs in the branch or visit schools? I don’t want them fired, but it would be reasonable for everyone to get paid less when they are doing less work. That’s good stewardship of taxpayer dollars.
The burden of the pandemic could be shared equally by all employees. The stopgap measure that the library has arranged for the displaced employees only helps in the short-term. These are bad times for anybody to be looking for a job.
Dawn Ruhbeck • Spanish Lake
