Letter: Library reading programs need greater scrutiny

Regarding “Local bar plans ‘drag’ caravan to protest Missouri lawmaker’s bill” (Feb. 25): These events consist of adult men dressed as women reading books to young children. The books are written for children, the story line is always on some aspect of gender fluidity. The question is whether or not public libraries are appropriate venues for these events. The “Parental Oversight of Public Libraries Act,” House Bill 2044, now in the Missouri Legislature, addresses this by establishing locally elected oversight boards to make such decisions. Parents need to have a say in what is being promoted to their children at the public library.
Jerry Jacobsmeyer • St. Louis