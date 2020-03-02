Letter: Library reading programs need greater scrutiny
Drag queens read

From left, drag performers Desiré Declyne, Celeste Covington, Maxi Glamour and Helena Handbag read to children during Drag Queen Story Time at the St. Louis Public Library downtown in 2017.

Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

 Jerry Naunheim Jr.

Regarding “Local bar plans ‘drag’ caravan to protest Missouri lawmaker’s bill” (Feb. 25): These events consist of adult men dressed as women reading books to young children. The books are written for children, the story line is always on some aspect of gender fluidity. The question is whether or not public libraries are appropriate venues for these events. The “Parental Oversight of Public Libraries Act,” House Bill 2044, now in the Missouri Legislature, addresses this by establishing locally elected oversight boards to make such decisions. Parents need to have a say in what is being promoted to their children at the public library.

Jerry Jacobsmeyer • St. Louis

