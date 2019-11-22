Regarding “County library board members replaced; Page warns against ‘second-guessing’ Frontenac plan” (Nov. 18): The St. Louis County Library system has renovated or replaced over 15 branches, including the branch in Clayton, which we consider a great asset of our community. I support the library’s effort to expand access to historical and genealogical research.
I understand the library bought the property in Frontenac after seven years of reviewing alternatives and is installing a traffic light at the Highway 40 juncture. Led by a diverse board, library decisions were made with public input.
I hope Frontenac will work with the library board to support the growth of this award-winning regional asset.
Becky Patel • Clayton