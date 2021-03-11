Letter: Library's programs only promote a liberal agenda

Underneath Wednesday's featured event, "Read with Pride," in the St. Louis County Library’s virtual events for teens March 2021 issue is the following statement: “Each month we will highlight a LGBTQ+book.”

According to the library's website: “The mission of the St. Louis County Library District is to provide the resources and services to enrich individual minds, enhance lives and expand perspectives." That's a lofty mission. But expanding perspectives means having a broad focus — one that equally represents both liberal and conservative viewpoints.

By choosing to highlight an LGBTQ+ book each month from now on, it appears that rather than being impartial, the library is narrow-minded and promoting an agenda. This is a one-sided approach. I am certain there are a number of books that would explore other timely topics for teens. The library should highlight these works on a rotating basis as well.

To truly enhance lives, the library must be more balanced. Only then can it fulfill its mission.

Jayne Hanlin • Creve Coeur