Letter: License plate scofflaws avoid the law. Why can’t we?

Regarding the letter “Police should stop those driving on temporary tags” (May 11): It angers me that there are so many driving around with expired temporary license plates, some that expired more than two years ago. When I moved here from another state, it took me three months and three trips to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get my plates.
In the meantime, Missouri is losing millions of dollars in revenue. What is the point of having license plates if you are not going to enforce the rules? I could have saved myself a little money if I had just kept my old plates on my car, but some of us still play by the rules.
Maggie Bouchard • St. Louis