Letter: License plate scofflaws don’t fear legal jeopardy

I’m a downtown resident and I want to know: Where is the enforcement of illegal license plates? On a recent morning, I made a survey of a four-square-block downtown area of street parkers. Fourteen vehicles had expired or no license plates at all. Some had very old expirations, such as March 2020, December 2019, April 2020 and September 2012.
A food truck that has been abandoned at 11th and Washington for at least a couple months also had expired tags. When will this vehicle be removed? When will crackdowns on violators begin? This is hurting school funding and quality of life for everyone.
Andy Crossett • St. Louis