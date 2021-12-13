 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: License plate scofflaws don’t fear legal jeopardy
0 comments

Letter: License plate scofflaws don’t fear legal jeopardy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Expired paper license plate

A temporary license plate which expired on April 30, 2021, is photographed on June 29, 2021 in St. Louis.

 Post-Dispatch staff photo

I’m a downtown resident and I want to know: Where is the enforcement of illegal license plates? On a recent morning, I made a survey of a four-square-block downtown area of street parkers. Fourteen vehicles had expired or no license plates at all. Some had very old expirations, such as March 2020, December 2019, April 2020 and September 2012.

A food truck that has been abandoned at 11th and Washington for at least a couple months also had expired tags. When will this vehicle be removed? When will crackdowns on violators begin? This is hurting school funding and quality of life for everyone.

Andy Crossett • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News