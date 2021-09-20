Letter: License plate scofflaws hurting law-obeying taxpayers

When will the state of Missouri and St. Louis city and county start cracking down on expired license tags and registrations? Do violators think it is harassment to ticket violators? I think we taxpayers are also being harassed by tax collectors when we have to continually pay higher taxes to make up for those who are not.
Also, the state needs to make the collection of auto sales taxes part of the sale price and collect it at time of sale instead of it being a separate transaction. Many people do not have an additional thousand dollars sitting around to pay the separate tax.
Calvin Blanksteen • Creve Coeur