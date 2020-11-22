 Skip to main content
Letter: Lie, divide and conquer is no way to unite the country
COVID-19 comes to Cuba, Mo.

Customers shop at Mace Supermarket in Cuba, Mo. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Masks are optional. Most customers and employees decline to wear them. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

Regarding “Virus comes to Cuba, Mo., but it is hard to notice” (Nov. 11): I am an independent who hopes America can proceed in a more unified way. I live in a urban area; my son’s family and my bothers reside in beautiful rural parts of Missouri. Both areas are important to the identity of our state.

We cannot flourish without the economic engines of the city, but we need to respect the grassroots values of our agricultural and forested regions and their financial contributions. The past four years have been saturated with division that is destructive to the progress and health not only of our state but the entire country. The politics of lie, divide and conquer will not move us forward. Democracy is based on the principles of consensus and compromise. Let’s support the diversity of all and be stronger as a nation.

Lynn Eastin • University City

