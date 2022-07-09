Letter: Life is sacred; guns and Second Amendment are not

Regarding "Police: Highland Park shooting suspect legally purchased guns despite concerning past" (July 6): Life is full of questions to which we’ll never have all the answers. But there are some questions that I have that should not be hard to answer:

Is the money the National Rifle Association donates to our legislators more important than the lives of parade goers, kids in schools, grocery shoppers and other innocent victims?

Is the right of an ordinary citizen to own a weapon of war more important than the lives of those lost to mass shootings?

Do legislators not understand that gun deaths are directly proportional to the number of guns? Or do they just not want to address this problem? Other countries also have mental illness. They also have fewer guns in the hands of their citizens and fewer mass shootings than we do.

I think we should vote and elect individuals who are willing to at least stop selling weapons of war. Life is sacred; the Second Amendment is not.

Karen Wilson • Alton