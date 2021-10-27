Letter: Life is sacred; Missouri must abolish the death penalty

Regarding the letter "Catholics’ communion policy skewed only to abortion" (Oct. 17): The letter writer questions that if communion is denied to folks who support abortion, then why is it not denied to those who support the death penalty. This is analogous to the inconsistency of the laws regarding life issues in Missouri.

Missouri law restricts abortion but continues to kill our own citizens in the name of all Missouri taxpayers by lethal injection, even those who are intellectually impaired, like Ernest Johnson, who had a lifetime average IQ of 64.5.

The fundamental questions concerning the laws of our state are: Does human life have dignity or not? and Is human life sacred or not? We, as well as our lawmakers, need to grapple with this and abolish state murder.

Donna Walmsley • St. Peters