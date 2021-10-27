 Skip to main content
Letter: Life is sacred; Missouri must abolish the death penalty
Vatican Pope

A priest delivers communion to the faithful in St. Peter's Square during the inauguration Mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 19, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

 Michael Sohn

Regarding the letter "Catholics’ communion policy skewed only to abortion" (Oct. 17): The letter writer questions that if communion is denied to folks who support abortion, then why is it not denied to those who support the death penalty. This is analogous to the inconsistency of the laws regarding life issues in Missouri.

Missouri law restricts abortion but continues to kill our own citizens in the name of all Missouri taxpayers by lethal injection, even those who are intellectually impaired, like Ernest Johnson, who had a lifetime average IQ of 64.5. 

The fundamental questions concerning the laws of our state are: Does human life have dignity or not? and Is human life sacred or not? We, as well as our lawmakers, need to grapple with this and abolish state murder.

Donna Walmsley • St. Peters 

