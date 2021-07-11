Letter: Lift Trump media ban so he can tout vaccine benefits

Regarding “Parson signals he’s willing to try an incentive program to boost Missouri vaccinations” (July 7): If we really want to increase the number of vaccinated citizens in the United States, social media needs to lift their bans on Donald Trump. That’s right. Allow the former president to get back on Twitter and Facebook for the sole purpose of convincing his followers to get vaccinated. He previously touted the rapid vaccine-development success that occurred on his watch. Let him to blow his own horn and convince his people to get the shot.