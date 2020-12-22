Letter: Like in 'A Christmas Carol', US must mend its evil ways

In Charles Dickens' 1843 novella "A Christmas Carol," there is a moment when Ebenezer Scrooge is being visited by the Ghost of Christmas Present and he discovers the two "wretched … hideous, miserable" children sheltering under the ghost's robes. Shocked, Scrooge asks if they are the spirit's.

"They are Man's," said the Spirit. "This boy is Ignorance. This girl is Want. Beware them both … but most of all beware this boy, for on his brow I see that written which is Doom, unless the writing be erased."

These words are just as important today. I considered these words when reflecting upon 2020: the elections, the campaign ads, "fake news," the bias, the lies, the manipulation of information for ulterior motives, and so on.

Like Scrooge, I believe we must mend our ways and alter the future. We must come together to find faith, hope and charity in ourselves and a more perfect union for our country.

Let's hope that we might be inspired by another passage from the story: “And it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well." May that be said of all of us.

Dave McCausland • Glen Carbon