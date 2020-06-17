Letter: Like it or not, the Columbus statue is part our history

Regarding “Christopher Columbus statue removed from Tower Grove Park” (June 16): I just want to say to the people who wanted the removal of Columbus in Tower Grove Park: No one is forcing you to visit that statue, or any other statue. They are a part of our history; good, bad or other, it is still our history.
How come nobody is comparing this to what Joseph Stalin did in the Soviet Union? If we start destroying these statues, where does it end?
I have had relatives who have served in the military, which is more than these people just walking down the street with a mask on. If you want to do something about history, put your butts on the line and fight for your country.
Denise Leonard • St. Louis
