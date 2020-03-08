Letter: Like McCarthy, Trump has no sense of decency

In 1954, Sen. Joseph McCarthy, the infamous right-wing Republican from Wisconsin, conducted Senate hearings, investigating suspected Communists and security risks in the Army.
This was just another witch hunt undertaken by the paranoid McCarthy who suspected there was a Communist hiding behind every bush.
Suffice it to say, he ruined the lives and reputations of many loyal, innocent individuals.
In one of the most famous retorts in American history, the Army’s attorney, the illustrious, respected and admired Joseph Welch, asked McCarthy the pointed, impactful questions: “Have you no decency sir? At long last have you left no sense of decency?”
Fast forward to the present. Our scurrilous president, Donald Trump, in a scathing act of vengeance and retribution against his perceived enemies and those who oppose him, has mercilessly and unfairly denounced, vilified and denigrated not only Democrats but members of his own party as well.
That said, Welch’s incisive remarks still ring true today, as the American public should ask the same questions of President Trump.
Gene Carton • University City