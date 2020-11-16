 Skip to main content
Letter: Like Nero, Trump fiddles while country burns in chaos
Letter: Like Nero, Trump fiddles while country burns in chaos

Regarding "Trump, stewing over election loss, silent on virus as cases climb at alarming pace" (Nov. 13): The Emperor Nero fiddled while Rome burned. President Donald Trump is doing his own kind of fiddling while the pandemic rages.

The country is hitting new highs for coronavirus cases on a daily basis, and hardly a word from Trump. He is more interested is sowing the seeds of mistrust in our democracy by chasing conspiracy theories and refusing to put the interests of the country ahead of his own ego. Nothing new here.

We’ve had four years of ego-before-country. Now he is putting in jeopardy the very stability of the Defense Department. Republicans are holding their breath to see what new plans Trump can come up with to make it even harder for President-elect Joe Biden to take office.

Will Trump ever grow up? He is out for revenge. Less than 65 days and counting until this nightmare is over.

Bill Truitt • Wildwood 

