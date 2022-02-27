Letter: Like Stalin, Putin knows democracies will threaten him

Regarding “Watch Now: Biden outlines America’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine” (Feb. 24): As an avid reader, President Harry Truman noted cycles of global turbulence. Incidents appearing to be novel reflected age-old political and cultural tensions. So, in light of the Ukraine crisis, what can we learn from the Truman era?

First, as a Missouri senator, the question for Truman was: What role, if any, should America play in a military crisis abroad? Americans stayed out of World War II until Pearl Harbor was bombed. Polls taken before Russia’s invasion suggest Americans prefer to avoid being involved in Ukraine.

Second, the Lend-Lease Act of 1941 made America the “great arsenal of democracy” by lending or leasing to any nation “vital to the defense of the United States,” resulting in unprecedented national debt. For Truman, while the war was barbarous (and has the Cold War among its legacies), it also vanquished the Axis powers.

Third, Russian leader President Joseph Stalin agreed that liberated nations would “create democratic institutions of their own choice.” Truman learned that Stalin wanted control over neighboring freed states. The question is: If Putin, a modern-day Stalin, succeeds, when and where would postwar expansion stop?

If we don’t learn from the past, we are destined to repeat it. President Joe Biden told Americans recently, “I will not pretend this will be painless.” The consequences of sanctions, energy supply issues, cyberattacks, and a flood of refugees will be felt beyond Ukraine’s borders.

John Schafer • Hannibal