 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Like Stalin, Putin knows democracies will threaten him

  • 0
1945: Potsdam

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, U.S. President Harry S.Truman, and Soviet Premier and Supreme Commander Josef Stalin pose at the entrance of Schloss Cecilienhof in Potsdam, Germany, on July 23, 1945, during their meetings at the Potsdam Conference. (AP Photo)

 AP

Regarding “Watch Now: Biden outlines America’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine” (Feb. 24): As an avid reader, President Harry Truman noted cycles of global turbulence. Incidents appearing to be novel reflected age-old political and cultural tensions. So, in light of the Ukraine crisis, what can we learn from the Truman era?

First, as a Missouri senator, the question for Truman was: What role, if any, should America play in a military crisis abroad? Americans stayed out of World War II until Pearl Harbor was bombed. Polls taken before Russia’s invasion suggest Americans prefer to avoid being involved in Ukraine.

Second, the Lend-Lease Act of 1941 made America the “great arsenal of democracy” by lending or leasing to any nation “vital to the defense of the United States,” resulting in unprecedented national debt. For Truman, while the war was barbarous (and has the Cold War among its legacies), it also vanquished the Axis powers.

People are also reading…

Third, Russian leader President Joseph Stalin agreed that liberated nations would “create democratic institutions of their own choice.” Truman learned that Stalin wanted control over neighboring freed states. The question is: If Putin, a modern-day Stalin, succeeds, when and where would postwar expansion stop?

If we don’t learn from the past, we are destined to repeat it. President Joe Biden told Americans recently, “I will not pretend this will be painless.” The consequences of sanctions, energy supply issues, cyberattacks, and a flood of refugees will be felt beyond Ukraine’s borders.

John Schafer • Hannibal

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News