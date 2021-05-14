Letter: Limbaugh could be part of ‘Despicable Missourians Day’

Regarding the editorial “ In honoring Limbaugh while dishonoring Cronkite, Missouri GOP shows its colors ” (May 8): Does anyone remember when Rush Limbaugh was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians? Because this move was so popular with the people, the ceremony had to be held in private, before the Capitol opened, and under the protection of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. I believe a public vote to establish a Rush Limbaugh Day would fail.

Given that our Legislature has a history of ignoring what the people vote for, I can follow their thinking as to why they want to disregard the people and go forward with this. I do, however, have a couple of suggestions. Like we do with Presidents Day, we should have the day acknowledge not only Limbaugh but others of his character and integrity. People like Jesse James, James Earl Ray, Josh Hawley, William Colbeck and Kenneth Lay. We should also change the name from Rush Limbaugh Day to Despicable People and Infamous Missourians Day.