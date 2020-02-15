Letter: Limbaugh educates public and deserves the medal
Letter: Limbaugh educates public and deserves the medal

Limbaugh's medal

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Associated press

Regarding the editorial “Trump sows division in America with Medal of Freedom for Rush Limbaugh” (Feb. 8): It is not wrong of President Donald Trump to honor Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Rush Limbaugh has been educating the masses about U.S. free market and capitalist policies for decades.

The purpose of the medal is to honor “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, or world peace, or cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” Public education is a national interest, which he has been able to provide through his popularity.

Unfortunately, Rush Limbaugh has caused much controversy by making racist and sexist comments. Many of his personal opinions seem to go against societal values and have offended many people. Despite this, he has opened up platforms allowing for discourse of many opinions through his show. This encouraged others to also share their opinions. Instead of criticizing President Trump for honoring Limbaugh, focus on more important political issues that affect the lives of our citizens.

Isabelle Hilbert • Wildwood

