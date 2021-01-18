 Skip to main content
Letter: Limbaugh fueled mob; he deserves no place of honor
Letter: Limbaugh fueled mob; he deserves no place of honor

rushbust

In 2012, the former Rusty Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau posed with his bust in the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol. (AP photo)

Regarding the letter "Capitol mob's hatred fueled by KMOX's Rush Limbaugh" (Jan. 14): Rush Limbaugh, recipient of the Medal of Freedom, applauds the conduct of that mixed bag of lunatics, traitors and fools who assaulted our Capitol and elected officials along with vandalizing the shrines of our democracy and murdering a law enforcement officer. Limbaugh's comparison of that mob and of its behavior to the conduct of our Founding Fathers is as grotesque as it is disgusting.

If Missouri legislators have even a modicum of courage and patriotism, they would remove Limbaugh's bust from the Hall of Famous Missourians and consign it to the nearest landfill.

Radio stations should cease broadcasting this man's venomous lies, and the public should boycott any advertisers who continue to subsidize his glorification of treason.

John J. Larsen, Jr. • St. Louis

