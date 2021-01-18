Letter: Limbaugh fueled mob; he deserves no place of honor

Regarding the letter "Capitol mob's hatred fueled by KMOX's Rush Limbaugh" (Jan. 14): Rush Limbaugh, recipient of the Medal of Freedom, applauds the conduct of that mixed bag of lunatics, traitors and fools who assaulted our Capitol and elected officials along with vandalizing the shrines of our democracy and murdering a law enforcement officer. Limbaugh's comparison of that mob and of its behavior to the conduct of our Founding Fathers is as grotesque as it is disgusting.