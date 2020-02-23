Letter: Limbaugh is not an educator, he’s just a performer
Letter: Limbaugh is not an educator, he's just a performer

Rush Limbaugh reacts after first Lady Melania Trump presented him with the the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Second lady Karen Pence is at left and Kathryn Limbaugh is partially hidden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding the letter “Limbaugh educates public and deserves the medal” (Feb. 16): The letter writer believes that Rush Limbaugh deserves the Medal of Freedom because he is an educator, but I believe that Limbaugh is, rather, a performer, in much the same way as Stephen Colbert. You can learn from them, but neither of them are educators. They are performers appealing to those who may enrich them, personally.

When Limbaugh has had an opportunity to actually educate an individual caller regarding capitalism, he often chose to belittle them for questioning him.

Free market and capitalist policies have benefits and deserve having intelligent people passing along their benefits, but Limbaugh is a promoter or perhaps a propagandist, not an educator.

Does he deserve the medal based on my criteria? Other performers have received the medal, so maybe. But let us be careful as to the reasons.

Craig Ackerman • St. Louis County

