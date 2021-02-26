Letter: Limbaugh loved Missourians, just not all us Missourians

Regarding “‘Rush Limbaugh Day’ could be coming to Missouri” (Feb. 22): As Hardy Billington, R-Poplar Bluff, explained, Limbaugh “gave you hope. … He loved the people of Missouri.” Well, not all the people.

In the course of his storied career, Limbaugh commented on groups who also have members residing in Missouri. To a Black caller, he stated: “Take the bone out of your nose and call me back.” There were other gems like: “Have you ever noticed how all composite pictures of wanted criminals resemble Jesse Jackson?” and, “The NAACP should get a liquor store and practice robberies.” And he called Barack Obama “uppity.”

Limbaugh also said, “Women should not be allowed on juries where the accused is a stud,” and, “Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women easier access to the mainstream of pop culture.”

On the subject of gays: “When a gay person turns his back on you, it is anything but an insult; it’s an invitation.”

On Native Americans: “Holocaust? Ninety million Indians? Only four million left? They all have casinos — what’s to complain about?”