Letter: Limbaugh overcame health issues and helped charities

Regarding “Missouri fails to pass ‘Rush Limbaugh Day’ bill” (May 19): The 20 million aggregate former weekly listeners of Rush Limbaugh do not need a “Rush Limbaugh Day” in Missouri to honor him. We know of his trials and tribulations, including his addiction to painkillers after a surgery and subsequent recovery and getting cochlear implants when he went almost totally deaf.

Limbaugh started with 56 syndicated radio stations and took that number to more than 600. He raised millions of dollars for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. One year, he donated $300,000 when impressed by his listener’s support. He did the same for the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation and was involved with the Tunnels to Towers Foundation and asked for donations for both, as he donated.

Limbaugh was fired from five radio stations before landing a talk show gig at KFBK in Sacramento, what he called his “adopted hometown,” which led to his nationally syndicated show. Limbaugh’s $650 million net worth once exceeded those listed in 2017 by the Post-Dispatch’s parent company.

Phil Henning • Smithton, Ill.