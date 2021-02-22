Letter: Limbaugh spoke truth and chafed humorless liberals

Regarding " Rush Limbaugh dead at 70 after battle with cancer " (Feb. 17): In my opinion, this CNN story of Rush Limbaugh’s passing was slanted and flawed. It was totally inappropriate for a liberal news organization like CNN to write about the passing of such a conservative giant. Limbaugh was followed by millions of educated, hardworking, tax-paying, church-going individuals and families.

The article highlighted controversial, out-of-context incidents surrounding Limbaugh that chafed humorless liberals. Limbaugh was a man of incredible intelligence and optimism, with unmatched patriotism and love for his country. He was the true leader of conservatism, which unfortunately is the enemy of today’s media and now the federal government. CNN and its skeptical reporting of all things conservative had no business being involved in this news story.