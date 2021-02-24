Letter: Limbaughs honorably served Missouri, but not Rush

Regarding "Missouri politicians react to news of Limbaugh's death" (Feb. 17): Why do several Missouri state legislators seek to designate a “Rush Limbaugh Day” in Missouri to honor such a divisive radio personality?

If Missouri were to commemorate any Limbaugh family member, let’s look to those who have honorably served with dignity and without divisiveness: Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., Rush’s uncle, was a United States district judge as well as a Navy veteran, a prosecuting attorney and city attorney for Cape Girardeau.

Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., Rush’s cousin, was a U.S. district judge, having received unanimous Senate consent. He also served as a Missouri circuit judge and on the Missouri Supreme Court (including as chief justice).

Rush’s grandfather, Rush Limbaugh Sr., served as city attorney and counselor for Cape Girardeau, was a member of the Missouri Legislature, was a section chair in the American Bar Association, was U.S. envoy to India for legal affairs, and was involved in several nonprofit and philanthropic organizations. Indeed, the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau bears his name, which itself requires an act of Congress.