Letter: Limbaugh's misinformation broadcasts are a danger

In 2012, the former Rusty Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau posed with his bust in the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol. (AP photo)

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “The conservative media echo chamber is a threat to America’s public health” (March 22): It is time KMOX and its parent company, Entercom, take responsibility for their part in disseminating misinformation about the coronavirus. By providing a platform for the Rush Limbaugh radio show, KMOX has put hundreds of thousands of people in danger in the St. Louis area.

Limbaugh said that the coronavirus appears far less deadly that the flu, while the government and the media keep promoting panic. The list of disinformation and conspiracy theories on the pandemic is long and deep. KMOX is just as guilty as Limbaugh in creating an environment that understates or tries to divert the truth about the virus and its deadly path of destruction.

The coronavirus misinformation is a new low for Limbaugh and KMOX, and its consequences will be deadly.

Jim Eisenbeis • Wildwood

