Letter: Limbaugh's slurs normalized dehumanization of others

Regarding " Editorial: In honoring Limbaugh while dishonoring Cronkite, Missouri GOP shows its colors " (May 8): Of Missouri figures who I wish we could forget, Rush Limbaugh may top the list. Yes, he was influential, but I believe his insults and slurs helped normalize the dehumanization of people with whom one doesn't agree.

Limbaugh helped pave the way for Donald Trump and others to bully and insult their way into political power. Otherwise-good people began to tolerate him. He called 13-year-old Chelsea Clinton the "White House dog" because he didn't like her dad, and so on. Many tuned in every day to hear him mock, berate, insult and sometimes actually slander. It was behavior that I would not have tolerated in any of my students. But sure, why not have a day to honor him? I'll just plan to travel to another state on his special day.