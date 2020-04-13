Letter: Limit your grocery runs and stop coronavirus spread

I work at a grocery store, and I would like to kindly remind the general public, and hopefully spread the word, that a stay-at-home order does not mean grocery stores are a means of recreation or a place to go to simply get out of the house.
If people genuinely need to stock up on food or supplies, we are here for them, but we ask that only one person from the household goes — and wear a mask. We understand that there are situations that may require more than one person to go to the grocery store — such as single parents with young children they can’t leave at home, or someone with a disability who needs help shopping.
If people get a sudden craving for something they don’t already have in the house, we hope they resist the urge to run to the store for it. Every extra person who goes to the store increases the risk of themselves, the other customers and the employees vulnerable to catching this virus.
The responsibility of flattening the curve lies with each and every one of us in our community. Every decision to stay home helps stop the spread.
Stephen White • Columbia, Mo.
