Letter: Limited shelter access pushes the homeless onto the streets

Regarding "Missouri lawmakers look to overhaul state’s approach to homelessness" (March 24): The pandemic has caused many people to suffer hardships, including the loss of family members, jobs and even homes. While stimulus checks and pandemic relief funds have helped considerably, it’s not always enough for those who need to support their families.

In many cities, it has become law to prohibit people sleeping in the streets and on benches while shelters are available. Though government officials say this is to keep the streets safe and clean, they do not take into consideration that most shelters only allow a person to stay for a limited amount of days and only a few times a year. Sadly, it's not long before many people are once again back on the streets. I believe it is unethical to prohibit homeless people from sleeping in public areas as long as shelters are able to close their doors to certain individuals.

Regina Bouche • St. Louis 

