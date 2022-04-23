Letter: Limiting real estate property tax would help seniors

Regarding "St. Charles County leaders call on state lawmakers to stop phaseout of personal property tax" (April 8): I believe a personal property tax reduction won't do much, if anything, for any of us. However, putting a cap on real estate taxes will. I do taxes for the elderly and low-income people who depend mostly on Social Security, and I continually hear they don’t know how much longer they can stay in their homes due to the increase of their real estate property tax far exceeding their increases in income. This increase is due to the regular reassessment of home values for tax purposes.

Home values are going up very fast. I suggest instead limiting the real estate property tax increase to only the cost of living increase that Social Security grants each year. This would at least allow homeowners to continue to live in their houses without the fear of inordinate tax increases. It would also give the entities, depending on tax dollars, an increase of funds to maintain their level of service.

Housing cost, thus tax assessment values, has provided taxing agencies a windfall increase in funds relative to cost of living. If our politicians really wish to help us, they should look at real estate property taxes where it would help the most. Let’s put an end to these exorbitant tax increases and allow the elderly and the rest of us to more easily live comfortably in our homes.

J.C. Hagan • Ballwin