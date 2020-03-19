Letter: Limits on social gatherings violates constitutional rights

"I am trying to do what I can to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the building," said Casey Millburg, an attorney and budget analyst for the Missouri House Democratic Caucus, who tries to disinfect a microphone during debate over emergency funding for the coronavirus C0VID-19 outbreak on Wednesday, March 18, in the House of Representatives at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Millburg spent the day wiping down microphones after various legislators spoke. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com