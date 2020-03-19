Letter: Limits on social gatherings violates constitutional rights

Regarding "No school, no social gatherings of more than 50 across St. Louis as coronavirus fight escalates" (March 16): The ban on activities of more than 50 people by the five county officials is clearly a violation of the First Amendment of the Constitution, which permits peaceable assembly. While well-intentioned, even health considerations must bow to the Constitution as the supreme law of the land. The five officials (including the mayor of St. Louis) have no right subverting the Constitution even in the name of public health. To allow this ban, in the face of our constitutional rights, requires all citizens to call for their impeachment and removal from office.
Richard Dorsey • Florissant